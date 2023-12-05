The U.S. women's team closes out its 2023 schedule this week in Frisco, Texas, where it will hope to take another step toward forging a new identity and establishing better tactics, interim head coach Twila Kilgore said on Monday.

Kilgore, speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's friendly with China, had a clear message for her squad as they get set to turn the page on a year that included a disappointing World Cup and the retirement of mainstays Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz.

"It's showing who we are but also who we're becoming, said Kilgore. "There's some really good stuff here. We have a very strong history.