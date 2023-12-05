English rugby referee Tom Foley has decided to step away from international match officiating for the foreseeable future, citing online abuse as a major reason on Monday.

Foley was the Television Match Official at this year's Rugby World Cup final in France when South Africa defeated New Zealand 12-11, and has previously reported receiving death threats to himself and his family in the wake of that game.

"Having reached the pinnacle in officiating at the Rugby World Cup Final, now feels the right time to take a break from the international game," Foley said in a statement.