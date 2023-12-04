Japan captain Wataru Endo scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool with a late equalizer that set up a dramatic 4-3 home win over Fulham on Sunday.

The defensive midfielder came on in the 83rd minute at Anfield with his team trailing 3-2 and got his side back on level terms four minutes later, curling in a first-time effort from the edge of the box high into the right-hand corner following a layoff from Mohamed Salah.

Trent Alexander-Arnold squeezed in the winner a minute later from just inside the area to complete the comeback as Liverpool moved up to second in the English top flight with 31 points, two points behind leader Arsenal.