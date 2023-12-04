Manchester City's longest winless run in the Premier League in six years is no cause for alarm, according to manager Pep Guardiola after his side's thrilling 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

City, the defending league champion, appeared to be on the way to a win after Jack Grealish's goal in the 81st minute, but Dejan Kulusevski's header in the 90th minute consigned City to its third straight draw.

Man City was also left furious when Grealish went through alone deep in stoppage time but play was stopped by referee Simon Hooper for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up when he had initially allowed the advantage.