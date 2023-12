Tiger Woods said he expects to be able to play one event per month in 2024 after making his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge, which wrapped up in the Bahamas on Sunday.

The 15-time major winner finished 18th in the 20-player field at the tournament, which he hosts for the benefit of his charity.

It was the first event for the former world No. 1 since he withdrew from the third round of the Masters in April due to an ankle injury. Woods later underwent ankle surgery.