Japanese ski jumper Yuki Ito picked up her eighth career World Cup victory at the season-opening meet Saturday in Lillehammer, Norway.

The 29-year-old Ito had jumps of 90.5 and 94 meters for a total of 244.6 points, 1.9 ahead of French runner-up Josephine Pagnier. Canada's Alexandria Loutitt finished third, 3 points behind the winner.

"I was born in the year of the Lillehammer Olympics, so I'm happy to win here," said Ito, who was fourth after the first round. "I was able to make the jump I envisioned."

Among other Japanese jumpers, Sara Takanashi settled for 12th place.