Japanese freestyle skier Ikuma Horishima won the World Cup's season-opening men's moguls event Saturday in Ruka, Finland.

The bronze medalist at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics picked up his 15th career World Cup victory with 82.68 points.

Sweden's Walter Wallberg finished second with 79.88 and Canada's Mikael Kingsbury third with 79.08.

The women's moguls event was won by Australia's Jakara Anthony, who scored 84.18 for her ninth career World Cup title.