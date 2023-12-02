The bidding for coveted free agent Shohei Ohtani is down to four teams, with the winner expected to pay more than $500 million for the services of the two-time American League Most Valuable Player, ESPN reported Friday.

The Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and the two Los Angeles teams — the Dodgers and Angels — remain active in the sweepstakes, per the report. The Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Texas Rangers all have moved on and are pursuing other options in free agency.

A wild card in the bidding could be the San Francisco Giants, who are high on Ohtani, but where they stand with him isn't clear, per ESPN.