Japan attacker Ritsu Doan scored a goal and assisted another as Freiburg trounced Olympiacos 5-0 at home to progress from the Europa League group stage.

Doan set up Michael Gregoritsch's header with an 18th-minute corner at Stadion am Wolfswinkel for a 2-0 lead before lashing home a loose ball to complete the scoring in the 77th minute, netting in the second straight game in the competition, as Freiburg ensured it will finish in the top two of Group A.

Gregoritsch completed a first-half hat-trick before Kiliann Sildillia added the fourth before the break in a one-sided win as Freiburg sits level on 12 points with leader West Ham ahead of the last game. Group winners qualify for the last 16, while runners-up will face third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

Kaoru Mitoma, who pulled out of two 2026 World Cup qualifiers for Japan this month, returned to match action playing 69 minutes as Brighton secured a top-two finish in Group B with a 1-0 win at AEK Athens.

"It's only a step forward toward our target of winning the title, but I want to enjoy it today," said the winger, revealing after the game his two-and-a-half-week layoff was due to a thigh injury.

Japan captain Wataru Endo played the full 90 minutes as Liverpool eased past LASK 4-0 at home to top Group E and secure a last-16 berth, while midfielder Hidemasa Morita also played the entire match as Sporting Lisbon drew 1-1 at Atalanta and booked a playoff berth by finishing second in Group D.

In the Europa Conference League, Takuro Kaneko scored as Dinamo Zagreb won 2-0 away to Astana in Group C.