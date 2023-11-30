The defending champion Urawa Red Diamonds stayed alive in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday after retiring striker Jose Kante scored a 90th-minute winner to sink China's Wuhan Three Towns.

The Reds were heading for a group-stage exit until the Guinean struck from the edge of the box to give them a 2-1 win in his last home game before hanging up his boots after next month's Club World Cup.

The result means the Reds can still reach the knockout phase, but they will have to win their final group game and hope results elsewhere go their way.