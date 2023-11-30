Lewis Hamilton has admitted to moments of self doubt after the 38-year-old Mercedes driver's second successive Formula One season without a win.

Speaking to the BBC and others in an interview published on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion and most successful driver in the sport's history with a record 103 wins said it was normal to ask such questions.

"When you have difficult seasons like this, there are always going to be moments when you're like: 'Is it me, or is it the car? Do you still have it? Has it gone?'" said the Briton, who ended the season third overall.