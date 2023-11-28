Red Bull principal Christian Horner joked after Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that, with his team winning 21 of 22 races in 2023, there was room for improvement next year.

If the quip raised only a hollow laugh after the most dominant season ever, with triple world champion Max Verstappen setting a string of records including 10 wins in a row and 19 in total, it was because it contained an underlying truth.

Red Bull will hope to defend its titles in 2024, when there will be a record 24 races, with an even better car.