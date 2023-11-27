Max Verstappen completed a majestic season in familiar style on Sunday, cruising to his record-extending 19th win of the year for Red Bull at an action-packed Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion came home 17.993 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, whose bold drive was not enough for the Italian team to claim the runner-up spot in the constructors' championship.

That went, finally, to Mercedes by just three points after George Russell was moved up to third after Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who finished second on the track, was relegated to fourth with a five-second penalty due to a mid-race clash with McLaren's Lando Norris.