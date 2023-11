Japan's Yuma Kagiyama capped his return from injury with victory at the NHK Trophy on Saturday, edging world champion Shoma Uno, who finished second, in the men's competition.

Kagiyama missed all of last season after injuring his ankle but he finished third at the French Grand Prix earlier this month and upped his game in front of his home fans in Osaka.

Leading after the short program, the 20-year-old earned a free skate score of 182.88 points.