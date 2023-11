Novak Djokovic said he confronted British fans because of their "disrespect" after Serbia beat Great Britain in the Davis Cup last eight on Thursday.

The world No. 1 guided Serbia to a 2-0 win by defeating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles rubber, and told a group of British fans to "learn how to behave" afterwards.

Djokovic was enraged as some fans used drums to try and drown out his victory speech, and the superstar said he felt he had to respond.