Lewis Hamilton accused Christian Horner of "stirring" after the Red Bull Formula One boss said a representative of the seven-time world champion approached him about joining the team before the Briton signed a new contract with Mercedes.

Horner told the Daily Mail newspaper there had been "several conversations over the years" about Hamilton joining the team, which is the dominant force in the sport with three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

"They have reached out a few times," Horner said. "Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest."