Two teams undergoing significant midseason changes and turmoil will collide when when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Bengals (5-5) have followed four straight wins with two losses, including a painful 34-20 setback in Baltimore on Nov. 16.

The loss to the AFC North rival Ravens was not only costly in the standings, but it was also devastating to Cincinnati's playoff chances, as franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was lost for the season due to a right wrist injury.