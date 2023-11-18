Ozeki Takakeisho's bid for yokozuna promotion took a hit with a shock loss to No. 4 maegashira Gonoyama, while sekiwake Kotonowaka missed a shot at the outright lead by falling to slippery No. 1 maegashira Ura on Saturday at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

The first week of the 15-day tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center wrapped up with Kotonowaka, ozeki Hoshoryu and No. 14 Ichiyamamoto tied for the lead at 6-1.

A day after stunning Kirishima, the 25-year-old Gonoyama (3-4) claimed his second straight ozeki victim.