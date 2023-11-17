New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell rejected criticism of the Black Caps for coming to the aid of India's Virat Kohli during Wednesday's World Cup semifinal loss, saying the team took great pride in the way it went about the game.

Several New Zealanders checked on Kohli and helped him stretch his hamstrings when he went down with cramps while scoring a century to help India romp to a 70-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium and a place in Sunday's final.

Former Australia all-rounder Simon O'Donnell slammed the Black Caps for their lack of competitive instinct, but Mitchell, who scored a 119-ball 134 in New Zealand's response, said the approach would not change.