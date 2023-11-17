Shohei Ohtani was one of the top hitters in MLB again. He was also one of the top pitchers again.

Because of that, he was the unanimous choice as the American League’s best player — again.

Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to win an MVP award unanimously multiple times, beating out finalists Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, both of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, for the AL MVP award when the winners were announced on Thursday. The vote was unanimous in the National League as well, with the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. winning for the first time.