Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has blasted this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix as "99% show" and says he isn't looking forward to the race.

The Red Bull three-time world champion criticized the new street course and said Wednesday he had no interest in the razzmatazz around the event.

"It's 99% show and 1% sporting event," said the Dutchman when asked to evaluate the return of the sport to Vegas after a 41-year absence.