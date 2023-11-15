No. 2 maegashira wrestler Meisei finished the fourth day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament with a flourish, riding a wave of support to hand September's champion, ozeki Takakeisho, his first loss.

Meisei, a native of Kagoshima Prefecture in southern Kyushu, picked up his first win of the 15-day meet after entering to a roar of cheers from the crowd at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

Both wrestlers tried to lower their heads and charge the other out only to miss and lose their balance. While Meisei recovered after his misstep, Takakeisho did not and was forced out.