Saturday night's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix continues to serve as a lightning rod for criticism among skeptics who question everything from the circuit's layout to the 10 p.m. start time.

That hasn't tempered the excitement from sportsbooks, with the race through Sin City expected to set records for wagering on a Formula 1 event in the United States.

"We are forecasting that this race weekend in Las Vegas is easily going to shatter every company record for the sport," BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said. "While popularity for automotive sports in the U.S. continues to grow, we believe the activity we are seeing so far around this Las Vegas race is going to take it to a whole new level."