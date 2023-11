The San Francisco 49ers ended a three-game losing streak with a blowout victory on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and put up 296 yards as San Francisco brought Jacksonville's five game winning streak to an abrupt end with a 34-3 victory on Sunday.

"It's huge," Purdy said of getting back in the win column. "We came with the right mindset of our back is against the wall in a sense and let's play hungry again."