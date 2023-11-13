Former Australia head coach Eddie Jones expects to be working again by January, with several national teams and a European club side interested in his services, he was cited as saying in Australian media on Monday.

The 63-year-old resigned last month after Australia's exit from the Rugby World Cup in the group stage, having won just two times in nine tests since taking over in January.

He has been heavily linked with a return to Japan, the team he led from 2012 to 2015, but reiterated that there had been no formal offer.