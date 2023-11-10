Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka will return to the WTA Tour after a break of 15 months at the Brisbane International, a warmup for the Australian Open in January, organizers said Friday.

The four-time Grand Slam winner made her last appearance in a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing," Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said in a news release.