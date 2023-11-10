Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani received his second Silver Slugger Award when he was named the American League's best offensive player at designated hitter on Thursday.

The awards, which are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, are given to the top offensive player at each position in the AL and the National League.

Ohtani was the first Japanese player to lead a U.S. major league in home runs this year, hitting 44 while also averaging .304 with an AL-best .412 on-base percentage for the Los Angeles Angels.

He previously won the award as the AL's top DH in 2021, when he also won his first AL MVP award.

The 29-year-old free agent, who is expected to sign a record-breaking deal this offseason, is the favorite to win his second AL MVP on Nov. 16.

The Atlanta Braves led the pack with three Silver Slugger winners this year, including NL MVP favorite Ronald Acuna Jr.

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien of the World Series champion Texas Rangers also won, while the team received the first American League Offensive Team of the Year honor.

The Braves won the first NL team award.

First baseman Matt Olson, an All-Star in his second season with the Braves, earned his first Silver slugger, while third baseman Austin Riley got his second.

Sixteen teams were represented, with Atlanta, Baltimore and Texas having multiple winners. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and rookie Gunnar Henderson, as a utility player, each won for the first time.

NL batting champion Luis Arraez (.354) of the Miami Marlins won his second in a row after winning in 2022 with the AL's Minnesota Twins. AL batting champion Yandy Diaz (.330) of the Tampa Bay Rays won his first.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts led the 2023 winners with his sixth Silver slugger (2016, 2018-20, 2022-2023).