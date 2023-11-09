Japanese left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui said Wednesday he aims to sign with a major league club as a free agent this offseason.

The 28-year-old Matsui, who recorded 236 saves with a 2.40 ERA in 10 seasons, all with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, said he has been inspired by Rakuten teammates and former major league pitchers Masahiro Tanaka and Hisashi Iwakuma.

Former New York Yankees ace Tanaka is still active with the Eagles, while former Seattle Mariner Iwakuma retired in 2020.

"I think this is the best timing, considering things such as my age," Matsui said. "I've made this decision, wanting to try a higher level."

Matsui and Tanaka have done some training in the offseason together since Tanaka's days with the Yankees.

"As I was inspired every year, I gradually developed my desire to improve and stand on that stage (in the majors) someday," Matsui said.