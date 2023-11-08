Kawasaki Frontale moved a step closer to the Asian Champions League last 16 with a 4-2 home win over Thailand's BG Pathum United at Todoroki Stadium on Tuesday that took the Japanese side six points clear at the top of Group I.

Second-half goals from Kazuya Yamamura and Taisei Miyashiro sealed the win for Frontale after BG Pathum's Freddy Alvarez was sent off in the 56th minute for stepping on Tatsuki Seko's calf.

Yasuto Wakizaka, via a penalty, and former Frontale midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin traded goals in the opening 45 minutes as the game went into the break level before Yamamura headed in the hosts' crucial third in the 68th minute.