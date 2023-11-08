Former Japan rugby head coach Eddie Jones said Tuesday that he is interested in coaching the Brave Blossoms again but — so far — he has not received an offer.

Speaking in an interview in Yokohama, the 63-year-old Australian said he had not scheduled held any formal discussions about the Japan coaching job, which remains vacant following the departure of Jamie Joseph after the recent World Cup in France.

"I've had no offer, let's be clear," Jones said. "If they (Japan) came to me and said, 'Are you interested in coaching them?' I'd definitely be interested."