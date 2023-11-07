Newly crowned J. League YBC Levain Cup football champions Avispa Fukuoka will play a charity match against Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk at Tokyo's National Stadium on Dec. 18, the Japanese club has said.

The proceeds will be directed to Ukraine's reconstruction, Fukuoka said Monday, adding that it plans to invite Ukrainians who fled to Japan after Russia's invasion of their country. Shakhtar Donetsk is playing in the European Champions League this season.

The match will be held with the help of the Apaman real estate brokerage group, which has been supporting Ukrainian evacuees. The Apaman group is a major shareholder in Avispa Fukuoka.

Last Saturday, Fukuoka won the first major title in its club history, defeating Urawa Reds 2-1 in the Levain Cup final.