Max Verstappen and Red Bull continued their domination of the Formula One season on Sunday while their rivals, once again, toiled in frustrated pursuit.

On the evidence of a frantic Brazilian Grand Prix, only McLaren, with a strong second half of the season, has lifted itself into a position to maintain a challenge and dream of success next year.

Aston Martin may have bounced back after a lean run, but like Ferrari and Mercedes, who left Interlagos cursing their equipment and their luck, its form has been too patchy to promise much in 2024.