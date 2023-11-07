Shohei Ohtani has joined a trio of players from the World Series-winning Texas Rangers and three members of the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the list of finalists for the major season-ending awards, as selected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

The finalists were announced Monday night, and the awards will be presented over four nights next week.

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien of the Rangers, as well as Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, are finalists for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. Ohtani won the honor in 2021.