After two years of misery in the Champions League group stage, Barcelona has the chance to book its place in the knock-out rounds against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Hamburg.

The Spanish champions can guarantee progress with a fourth consecutive victory in Group H, something they have not managed since 2021, when they were knocked out by Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Undoubtedly Barcelona has improved since Xavi arrived in November that year, winning La Liga last season, but the side has still struggled in Europe and lacked the sparkle many, including the coach, wishes to see in its game.