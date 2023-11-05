Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mone Inami won the LPGA Japan Classic on Sunday after overnight co-leader Nasa Hataoka fell apart in the final round.

Inami, who beat New Zealand's Lydia Ko in a playoff to finish second behind American Nelly Korda at the Tokyo Games two years ago, began the day one shot behind Hataoka and Japanese compatriot Shiho Kuwaki.

Inami steadily worked her way into the lead at the Taiheiyo Club's Minori Course, around 100 kilometers northeast of Tokyo, hitting four birdies and a bogey in a three-under-par round of 69.