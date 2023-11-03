All Blacks captain Sam Cane will join Japanese club Suntory for the 2024 season, New Zealand Rugby said Friday, but will still be available to play internationals next year.

Cane has taken a sabbatical option in his New Zealand Rugby contract but will return home in June to play for the All Blacks, the governing body said.

The 31-year-old openside flanker became the first player ever sent off in a Rugby World Cup final last weekend when he was shown a red card in New Zealand's 12-11 defeat to South Africa in Paris.