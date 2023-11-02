The National Hockey League and the union representing its players have been in contact regarding further safety measures after a player in Britain's Elite Ice Hockey League died when an opposing player's skate blade cut his neck.

American forward Adam Johnson's death, described as a "freak accident" by his team and being investigated by British police, sparked a dialogue on whether players at all levels of the game should be forced to wear neck protection.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in an ESPN report on Wednesday that the league wants to prioritize protection but added that players have the right to make decisions for themselves.