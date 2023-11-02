Shota Morishita said he did not hear the roar of the crowd, that unmistakable explosion of ebullient sound that comes when the Hanshin Tigers do something special at Koshien Stadium.

The rookie was too focused on the moment. He was locked in on his at-bat against the Orix Buffaloes' ace reliever and then on running around the bases.

Everyone celebrated in the moment the rookie outfielder delivered the Hanshin Tigers to the doorstep of their first Japan Series title since 1985 — except Morishita himself.