Japan midfielder Reo Hatate will be sidelined for around two months following a hamstring injury, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said Monday.

The versatile 25-year-old came off seven minutes into a Champions League group stage match at home against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"Reo, we're not 100% on the exact timing of that (return), but he's certainly going to be out until after Christmas we think so that's a shame," Rodgers said during a news conference.

Hatate is set to miss Celtic's three remaining group stage matches in the Champions League through December and Japan's Asian second-round qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup in November against Myanmar and Syria.

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu told reporters Monday he was not expecting to call up Hatate or Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, who has a nagging ankle injury, for the two Japan matches.

"I think they are the ones feeling most frustrated," Moriyasu said. "I hope they recover from their injuries properly and return to offer what they have as part of our national team."