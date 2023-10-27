Japan captain Wataru Endo headed in his first goal for Liverpool as the team hammered Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League on Thursday to make it three wins out of three in Group E.

The 30-year-old summer signing from Stuttgart netted the winner on the half-hour mark at Anfield, planting his header inside the right-hand post after meeting an early cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold for a 2-1 lead.

"The timing of the pass and my move into the box were both good," said Endo, who grew into the game after the goal with his tidy touches in defensive midfield winning plaudits from manager Jurgen Klopp.