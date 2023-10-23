After South Africa edged England to set up a historic Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand, Jacques Nienaber's coaching staff and players were left with plenty to think about ahead of the battle for a record fourth title.

The Springboks' poor start against England almost cost them before they rallied to win 16-15 on Saturday.

The defending champions trailed 12-6 at the break after backrowers Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit were both penalized, and England's Owen Farrell succeeded with four penalties.