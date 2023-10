India's Anirban Lahiri fired a seven-under-par 65 to lead Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers to the LIV Golf Team Championship on Sunday, as the Saudi-backed series entered an offseason of uncertainty.

Lahiri had five birdies and an eagle in the four-player total-stroke team final at Doral, with teammates DeChambeau finishing at 67, fellow American Charles Howell III at 72 and England's Paul Casey at 73.

"I was really pumped up," Lahiri said. "I wasn't going to let the team down."