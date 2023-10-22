Takefusa Kubo gave another man-of-the-match performance Saturday as he led Real Sociedad to a 1-0 win over Mallorca in the Spanish top flight.

La Liga's Player of the Month for September maintained his outstanding form upon returning from the international break, setting up the decisive goal against one of his former clubs minutes after coming off the bench at Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

The Samurai Blue star received the ball on the right touchline before cutting inside and curling a cross straight to the head of Brais Mendez, who nodded the 64th-minute winner past visiting keeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Kubo was soon after involved in the buildup to what appeared to be a second Sociedad goal through Mikel Oyarzabal, but the Spanish attacker was ruled offside after a video review.

Elsewhere in Europe, Freiburg's Ritsu Doan opened his account for the German Bundesliga season in a 2-1 win against a visiting Bochum side featuring Japan teammate Takuma Asano.

Portuguese striker Goncalo Paciencia gave Bochum an early lead before Doan headed the leveler in the 26th minute. Vincenzo Grifo made it 2-1 for Freiburg on the stroke of halftime.