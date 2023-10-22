Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou is in the final week of training for his first professional boxing match, which will reportedly pay him $10 million — 16 times more than his most recent MMA bout.

Ngannou was a heavyweight champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, MMA's top circuit. When his contract expired earlier this year, he signed with the upstart Professional Fighters League, which — unlike the UFC — allowed him to compete in boxing, where purses can be much larger. If other UFC stars follow his path, it would continue shaking up the sport.

On Oct. 28, Ngannou will fight world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia. Although payouts haven’t been officially revealed, Fury has said Ngannou is set to make at least eight figures.