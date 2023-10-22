Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a U.S. Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday after an early challenge from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutch 26-year-old finished 9.465 seconds ahead of Hamilton, who seized second at the start and gave chase before dropping back, in the 19-lap standalone race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third after being passed by Hamilton at the start of a race that awarded points to the top eight finishers.