Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto homered to lead Philadelphia over Arizona 6-1 on Saturday in the National League Championship Series, lifting the Phillies one win from the World Series.

Philadelphia seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, needing only a home victory in Game 6 on Monday to earn a berth in the World Series.

The American League Championship Series continues Sunday at Houston, with the defending champion Astros leading the Texas Rangers 3-2.