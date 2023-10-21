Justin Suh of the United States shot a 3-under 67 Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Zozo Championship, Japan's only PGA Tour event.

Suh, a tour rookie with two top-10 finishes this season, had five birdies and two bogeys in the third round, moving to 9 under for the tournament at Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture.

He leads Americans Eric Cole and Beau Hossler, the overnight leader, by one stroke. Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa rebounded from a disappointing second round with a 66 to pull into sole possession of fourth place, two strokes off the pace at 7-under 203.

Japan's Satoshi Kodaira, a PGA Tour regular, shot a third-round 69 to fall into a tie for fifth place. Host country favorite Hideki Matsuyama is tied for 43rd after a third-round 68.

The winner of the no-cut event will receive $1.53 million (about ¥229.3 million) of the $8.5 million purse.