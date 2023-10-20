The Houston Astros have tormented the Texas Rangers in Texas' home ballpark this season by averaging nine runs in their nine meetings there.

The latest scoring spree allowed the Astros to tie the American League Championship Series at two games apiece with a 10-3 victory in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday night.

Jose Abreu slugged a three-run homer and Yordan Alvarez also drove in three runs for Houston, which is 8-1 when visiting Globe Life Field in 2023. The Astros have scored 69 runs in their past six games in Arlington.