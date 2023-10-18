Kyogo Furuhashi scored at his old hunting ground and Junya Ito joined him on the scoresheet as Japan beat Tunisia 2-0 on Tuesday for its sixth straight win in international friendlies.

Celtic forward Furuhashi, back at Noevir Stadium — home to his former club Vissel Kobe — showed good composure in burying the 43rd-minute opener before Ito doubled the lead in the 69th in Japan's final match ahead of Asian second-round qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which starts in November.

On a five-match winning run and scoring a whopping 22 goals, the Samurai Blue kept their first clean sheet in five games after they scored four in each of their last four matches while also conceding, including an emphatic 4-1 victory away to Germany in September.