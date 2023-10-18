Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named among the finalists for the Player of the Year and the American League Outstanding Player awards for 2023 on Tuesday by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

The winner of both accolades in 2021 made the respective three-man lists for the third straight year, following votes from his fellow MLB players recognizing him for a stellar season in which he became the first Japanese player to lead a U.S. major league in home runs with 44 while going 10-5 on the mound.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. — who became the first player to reach 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases — and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts were also voted to be finalists for the Player of the Year award.

For the AL Outstanding Player honor, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, the league's batting champion with a .330 average, and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager were selected as finalists alongside Ohtani.

Among other Japanese in MLB, Kodai Senga of the New York Mets made the three-man list for the National League Outstanding Rookie award after the right-hander went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA.